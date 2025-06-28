City cop who survived wild gun battle

Const. William Caul, one of four members of the Cornwall Police Department working the day shift on Aug. 31, 1927, cheated death in a wild shoot-out with two suspected car thieves.

While questioning two men sitting in the suspected stolen car parked on Sydney between First and Second, one of the men pulled out a revolver and shot Caul in the face. A second shot, as Caul fell back, missed.

As the men sped off, Caul, wounded and lying on the road, managed to get off several shots, with the men returning fire.

One of the passers-by who found the wounded Caul raced to the nearby station to alert the duty sergeant.

Caul was taken to Hotel Dieu Hospital in a police vehicle where he was treated for his wound.

It was his lucky day.

The bullet passed through his cheek and became embedded in flesh near his ear.

However, X-rays showed that a fragment from the bullet was lodged an inch from the officer’s brain. He carried the fragment for the rest of his life. Caul was back on the job a few weeks later.

A pronounced scar on his cheek and diminished hearing were the only signs of his near-death experience.

Soon after police responded, local and district cops, along with a posse of deputized citizens, scoured the area for the suspects.

The vehicle, with Quebec plates, was found the next day four miles east of the city. Despite Caul’s good description of the men, they were never found.

Caul worked his way through the ranks and served as deputy chief until the city and township forces amalgamated in 1957. Allan Clarke remained chief, while township chief Hormidas Poirier was named deputy chief of the new combined force.

Caul was still a member of the force – now working as the court liaison officer – when he died of a heart attack in June 1962. He was 71.

On Dec. 25, 1962, another young city police officer cheated death. Const. Ford McGillis survived a shot-gun blast to the chest.

On Sept. 6, 1892, Special Constable John Davey was shot and killed by a drifter. Married with three children, it was his first day on the job.

