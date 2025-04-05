Come fly with me

It’s nice to understand what’s going on, especially when there are loud noises and sudden jolts. That holds true when you’re in a car, or the kids or a big dog are in the adjacent room, or when you’re in an airliner.

This week it’s about flying in an airliner, whether it’s a jet or turboprop. The engines have just started, but “Hey! The plane’s lurched backwards.” A “mule,” the other kind, diesel-powered, has pushed the aircraft away from the terminal. No problem.

A tremendous roar, you’re pushed back in your seat, and then the pitch of the floor becomes like a child’s slide, but reversed.

The countryside below goes more and more Liliputian, and the cabin floor goes almost bowling alley or billiard table. The engine roar diminishes to just rather reassuring as cruising altitude and maximum fuel efficiency is reached. Eventually a billiard ball wouldn’t roll, and a house of cards would remain intact. “Coffee, tea or milk?” Water’s best, lots of it, especially on a transcontinental or trans-oceanic flight. “Ladies and gentlemen, please fasten your seat belts.” Landing soon? Possibly. Some turbulence ahead? Also possible.

Eventually comes the interesting part: things go whirr, buzz and clank. The floor tilts downwards like a kids’ slide or even tilts sideways, like an intelligent dog trying to understand what you’re explaining to him. All that is associated with banking and turning towards your destination, Paris, Hawaii or Bogota.

A whirr followed by a clunk. That’s gear down, followed by an increase of power to compensate for the resultant drag.

Then parts of the trailing edge of the wing extend backwards, and a section of the leading edge slides forward! Near the wingtip of the trailing edge a flap (the aileron) may go up or down to change the bank, the tilt. This works with the rudder at the rear to steer the aircraft like the rudder of a ship.

Then a thump, a screech, a rumble, rumble, rumble, and only then do vertical slats pop up from the wing’s top surface. A loud roar! A burst of power! Taking off again? No, that’s the reverse thrust or reverse pitch of the Boeing 747’s jet engines, or the propeller blades of your Dash – 8, slowing you down. Don’t unbuckle yet. Don’t stand up to grab your carry-on. Don’t line up like a line of cattle heading for the milking stations.

I hope you enjoyed – and now better understand – your flight.

The wing’s clean and the engines are silent. All that ends when the Airbus struggles into the air. Juliet Gill Photo