Congratulations to all!

January 11, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 55 min on January 3, 2025
Reading time: 2 min
By Colleen Parette
Comment count:
Congratulations to all!

If you are reading this now, you are over the hill. So am I. We’re all over the hill.

Let me explain: as of Saturday, December 21, at 4:21 a.m., the winter solstice arrived at our spot on the map. Winter began. That may sound bad, really bad, but that’s not true. From then on, the days will gradually become longer and longer. Okay, that’s not really true. Every day will still remain at 24 hours in duration. So what I meant to announce was that the number of daylight hours will increase, increase until we reach the valley of Summer Solstice. That’s when the number of daylight hours will decrease.

Seasonal lag means that the change in temperature will lag. It’ll take quite a while before we can break out the shorts and sandals, and slip the canoe into the St. Lawrence or some pristine Adirondack lake. Actually, that’s not necessarily true either, for some of you will be following the Canada geese to southern climes.

 

Negative Celsius temperatures, double digit Beaufort Scale winds and a perceptive eye behind the camera lens can capture beauty. Nick Wolochatiuk Photo

 

Ahead of us (those who remain here) are many days of scraping the windshield, turning up the thermostat, not using cruise control on the icy roads, using mitts while attempting to insert the keys in the car’s door lock and taking the dog for its daily constitutional of watering the utility poles. Toques, not ball caps, will be de rigueur. Hot chocolate will be the drink preferred over iced lemonade.

Remember, we’re now over the hill. The arduous climb to the summit is over. We should make good use of whatever Mama Nature throws at us during January, Fevrier, March and Avril. Go downhill skiing, ice fishing, stargazing, playing shinny hockey or building snow people. Use the back yard as a freezer. Try making a skating rink for the kids.

Airliners leap off the runway and into the sky well before the numbers, due to the fact that cold air is dense, providing more “bang for the buck” from jet engines and coarse pitch propellers thrashing around.

If you are over the hill chronologically speaking, do what you can, whenever you can, as often as you can.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

The Aultsville Filmfest
Columnists

The Aultsville Filmfest

January marks a huge milestone for Aultsville Theatre with the return of The Aultsville Filmfest January 24-26th! As we mark the return of our signature fundraiser, we are…