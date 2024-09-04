Cornwall Square is extremely pleased to announce two new tenancies

WELCOME BACK SUBWAY. Cornwall Square has just concluded a new lease agreement with Subway Franchise Restaurants of Canada for a NEW SUBWAY RESTAURANT that will join our existing list of fast-food providers in the new FOOD Hall. Much work needs to be done by both the Landlord and the SUBWAY franchisee before this iconic and previous Cornwall Square food court tenant makes its triumphant reopening. Most likely a late 2024 or early 2025 opening. We at Cornwall Square are glad to be able to respond to the numerous customer requests to “bring back Subway”. This comes under the heading of “Ask and Ye shall Receive”. In the meantime, our current selection of restaurants; Tim Hortons, Daily Chuck, Juntos, The Upper Vault, Cedars, Wok Express, Chicken Garden and Sip N Scoop can all look after your appetite and thirst.

The NEW SUBWAY restaurant will be located next to Tim Hortons on the north side of the FOOD HALL seating area.

WELCOME TO WAREHOUSE ONE, a unisex clothing store with one of its first retail stores in Eastern Ontario. Primarily a jeans and casual wear store that is part of Ricky’s, Bootlegger, Cleo group of stores, Cornwall Square is looking forward to the store’s opening this fall, in mid-October. WAREHOUSE ONE will provide area consumers with a viable alternative for jeans and casual wear.

WAREHOUSE ONE will be going into the former Ecko/Tip Top Tailors store in between Arks Harvest and Maritime Travel. Store renovations are expected to start just after the middle of September.

You need to know that the ownership and management of Cornwall Square are committed to ongoing changes and improvements to “the Square” as it transitions to its next generation of Cornwall’s dominant community retail and services facility.

Did you know that we at Cornwall Square continue our quest to attract retailers and services to better serve the Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne area.

“SHOP CORNWALL, SHOP INDOORS, SHOP THE SQUARE”