Cornwall’s Wonderland

May 23, 2025 — Changed at 13 h 31 min on May 21, 2025
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Don Smith—Looking Back
Comment count:
Cornwall’s Wonderland

Having received its start in the Glengarry Block at 210 Pitt Street from 1907 until 1909, the Wonderland lived through a succession of four owners and a fire at that location before constructing a new building across the street.

 

Wonderland Theatre at 253 Pitt St. – interior

 

Not to be confused with the 1952-1958 Wonderland Pavilion dance hall on Hwy 138 (the Oasis 1958-1961), with 440 seats the Wonderland Theatre at 253 Pitt Street near Third Street was one of Cornwall’s first substantial, purpose-built movie houses. Like other North American movie houses in that era, it was home to live productions as well as movies. Alex McDonald operated the theatre at this location during the period of 1910-1923. Then James Whitham took over the business until 1927 when he turned his focus to another venue. Whitham is Cornwall’s father of the big movie houses, the Palace and the Capitol theatres.

 

The Walker Store at 253 Pitt St. – after 1933 fire

 

After some alterations, the Walker Store took over the former theatre building at 253 Pitt Street until the great Pitt Street fire of August of 1933, which wiped out much of that block. During the 1933-34 fire re-build, the Walker Store temporarily relocated to 88 Pitt Street. During the period of 1934-1959 in their brand-new building at 253-257 Pitt Street, the Walker Store continued to be a Cornwall dry goods mainstay. For the past several years a home decorating centre has been operating on the main floor of the 1934 structure.

 

 

 

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

SDG Library announces 2025 SDG Reads feature author
Columnists

SDG Library announces 2025 SDG Reads feature author

SDG Reads is a “One Book, One Community” program that encourages all residents across SDG to read the same title before coming…