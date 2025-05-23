Cornwall’s Wonderland

Having received its start in the Glengarry Block at 210 Pitt Street from 1907 until 1909, the Wonderland lived through a succession of four owners and a fire at that location before constructing a new building across the street.

Not to be confused with the 1952-1958 Wonderland Pavilion dance hall on Hwy 138 (the Oasis 1958-1961), with 440 seats the Wonderland Theatre at 253 Pitt Street near Third Street was one of Cornwall’s first substantial, purpose-built movie houses. Like other North American movie houses in that era, it was home to live productions as well as movies. Alex McDonald operated the theatre at this location during the period of 1910-1923. Then James Whitham took over the business until 1927 when he turned his focus to another venue. Whitham is Cornwall’s father of the big movie houses, the Palace and the Capitol theatres.

After some alterations, the Walker Store took over the former theatre building at 253 Pitt Street until the great Pitt Street fire of August of 1933, which wiped out much of that block. During the 1933-34 fire re-build, the Walker Store temporarily relocated to 88 Pitt Street. During the period of 1934-1959 in their brand-new building at 253-257 Pitt Street, the Walker Store continued to be a Cornwall dry goods mainstay. For the past several years a home decorating centre has been operating on the main floor of the 1934 structure.