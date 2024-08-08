Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon LIVE at Cornwall Square on August 22nd! 

Get ready to set your radio dial to BOOM 101.9 FM or 104.5 FRESH Radio from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 22nd! Drop by Cornwall Square, call our Cogeco Business line at 613-935-7762, visit www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca and donate to the 18th annual Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon!

It’s hard to believe 18 years have passed since the inaugural Radiothon began raising funds for our hospital. Since 2006, this epic event has grown to raise $1.5 million, helping CCHF purchase life-changing, life-saving projects for local patients.

This year, our partners at Corus Radio are helping raise funds for state-of-the-art surgical lighting to upgrade two of CCH’s Operating Rooms. Thanks to Dr. Christine Suess and Dr. Denis Dubuc’s 2nd place finish at Dancing with the CCH Stars 2024, CCHF raised enough to purchase one new set of surgical lights. Our Radiothon’s goal is to secure a further $100,000, assuring two more of CCH’s Operating Rooms receive new equipment. Funds raised over this goal will help purchase other essential medical equipment to serve local patients.

CCH has six Operating Rooms, allowing healthcare teams to serve patients according to their needs, whether for pre-scheduled procedures or emergency surgeries as they happen. In 2023 alone, our healthcare workers conducted 7,319 surgeries, an average of 20 surgeries a day. Eventually, all six of our ORs will require new lighting.

What makes this project so important? Our current equipment is ready to be replaced. New medical-grade lighting is essential to illuminate a surgical site, display precise detail, provide higher levels of efficiency, and reduce the potential for complications. A well-lit surgical field is critical to helping surgical teams deliver exceptional care. Everyone in the OR will clearly see the benefits of this project.

Some procedures can span multiple hours, and it can become hot working in surgical caps, masks, gloves, gowns, and other PPE. Aside from improved viewing clarity, higher efficiency lighting will increase the comfort level of surgical teams in the OR, providing a cooler environment in which to work.

Your donations matter. If you’re considering contributing to our healthcare fundraising, please visit www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca.