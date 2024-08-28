Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon success, hello Labour Day, Boo!

Did you know that the mall’s passenger elevator that has suffered recently from that dreaded “Out of Order” disease was fixed last Friday and is now back to serving the Cornwall Square customers’ need for vertical mobility assistance. Cornwall Square appreciates the efforts of the Schindler Elevator Corp. in tracking down the seemingly rare parts required to carry out the repairs.

Did you know that this coming weekend is the Labor Day Long Weekend. Cornwall Square will be closed on Monday September 2nd, 2024 to allow all 160+ people that work at The Square daily to enjoy a day off to spend with their family and friends.

Did you know that The Ghost Walk for Charity will once again hold their scary event here at Cornwall Square. The Ghost Walk for Charity team offloaded their truckload of materials to start building their 2024 version of The Ghost Walk for Charity scary maze for all ages. Mike Turcotte and his team of dream/nightmare weavers will take the next 7 weeks to let their imagination come up with a new crop of frightening scenes in a maze format on the lower floor of the former Sears building. Keep an eye out for their schedule which should be released in the coming weeks. One feature of this year’s The Ghost Walk for Charity is that Halloween, October 31, 2024, falls on a Thursday. We will have to wait and see if The Ghost Walk for Charity does operate on the actual Halloween day? How cool is that?

In case you did not know, the Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon for the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation raised $143,210.00 during their 13-hour event held here at Cornwall Square. The people of Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne deserve a great round of applause for supporting such a worthy cause and an integral part of this geographical area community STAND UP AND TAKE A BOW! This event could not happen and yield the results that it has without the tireless efforts of the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation, the commitment of the Corus Caring Hearts team, countless volunteers, the behind-the-scene contribution of Bruce Wickham and the Cornwall Square maintenance group and let us not forget the front- and-centre 13-hour long day of on-air broadcasting by the Boom 101.9 and Fresh 104.5 personalities whose planning, dedication and execution all culminated at 7:00pm on Thursday August 22nd with a whopping $143,210.00 . It needs to be repeated that all the lead up efforts, by a large number of very committed individuals and companies working as a team focused on creating the right scenario for the day, depend on the most valuable team member that showed up on the 22nd of August, that would be YOU, the generous people of Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne. YOU, the people, validated everyone’s efforts focused on YOUR PARTICIPATION, and you showed up big time. KUDOS to your caring hearts and generosity.

