Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon, Sunrise Records

Did you know that we are only 9 days away from hosting one of Cornwall Square‘s biggest Community events of the year on Thursday August 21, 2025? The 2025 Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital from 6:00am until 7:00pm at centre court on the main level of the mall.

Last year the Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon raised a record amount of funds, hence the challenge this year is to outperform last year’s results. Dan Allaire and his Corus Radio on air teammates will hit the airwaves early and broadcast until early evening. The team from the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation will also be on site all day gladly accepting all donations.

The Cornwall Community Hospital is at the heart of the greater Cornwall area and everyone at some point in their life has either visited or been a patient at CCH. On Thursday, August 21 we can all show our appreciation and play a role in supporting the ongoing provision of care at CCH with our donation towards a new piece of critical equipment for the hospital. As much as we count on the hospital daily, on August 21 during the Corus Caring Hearts Radiothon we can show the hospital that it can count on us.

Did you know that Sunrise Records opened quietly on August 1 to let Cornwall and area consumers check out their store? In what the retail industry calls a “soft opening”, Sunrise Records were able to let people browse through the different music genres they carry as well as the “Merch” from concert events and performers. One can also find a selection of games and collectible memorabilia. Shortly the “SUNRISE RECORDS” sign be installed over the store’s entrance to complete the store’s set up. Follow our Facebook page for the Grand Opening announcement.

You need to know that rumours about yet another new restaurant in the Cornwall Square Food Hall have more than a grain of truth in them. Stay tuned.

