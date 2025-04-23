Do not let others speak for you

Would you let complete strangers make decisions that would profoundly affect your life? If you have an opportunity to say how our country is to be run, would you remain silent?

Of course not. Then why would anyone not vote? That is a question that must be posed to the four out of ten electors who do not exercise their democratic rights to cast ballots.

With the April 28 federal election day approaching, experts expect that voter turnout will be higher than it was in 2021. The rationale is that fear of “flexible” Donald Trump will motivate more electors to go to the polls to pick the party they feel can best defend us from the next threat from the Excited States of America.

Let’s hope the experts are right.

In the 2021 election, 17,209,000 Canadians cast a ballot. This translates into a voter turnout rate of about 62.5 per cent. In Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, 53,200 of the 85,668 eligible voters went to the polls, for a turnout of 62 per cent.

The trend has been discouraging. In 1867, national voter turnout was 73 per cent. That was eclipsed in 1958, when 79 per cent of eligible voters went to the polls to give Prime Minister John Diefenbaker the largest majority government in Canadian history. In recent years, the turnout rate has been dipping, to 67 per cent in 2019 from 68 per cent in 2015.

If you look at the big picture, you will see that our governments are determined primarily by people who are over the age of 35. At least 60 per cent of those in the plus-35 group voted the last time around. The highest participation rate is in the 65-74 bracket, where turnout is about 75 per cent.

At the other end of the scale are men aged 18-24. In 2021, only 43 per cent in this group cast ballots. Among women in the same age group, the turnout was 50 per cent. The numbers are more skewed in the 25-34 age group, where 56 per cent of women and 50 per cent of men voted in 2021.

And you should see some of the many reasons people cite for not voting. In a Statistics Canada study, 22 different reasons for not voting were collected.

Among eligible Canadians who did not vote in 2021, the most common reason for not casting a ballot was not being interested in politics (32%).

Illness or disability (39%) was the most reported reason among people aged 75 and older, and being too busy (34%) was most prevalent among those aged 35 to 44.

Remember that during the last election campaign, COVID-19 was still a problem.

Many older folks were either sick or were worried about contracting the virus. That concern is off the table this time.

The litany of excuses cited in the Stats Can report includes “felt voting would not make a difference,” a lack of information about campaign issues and parties’ positions, “did not like candidates/parties/ campaign,” did not know who to vote for, were mad about the pandemic restrictions. A percentage of non-voters made an attempt to cast a ballot but ran out of patience. “Lines were too long” at the polling stations was mentioned by some non-voters. Others pointed to “transportation problem/polling station too far.”

Sadly, despite all the efforts made by Elections Canada to inform the masses about the process, there are still many who had issues with their voter information cards, could not prove their identity, were on the voters list and did not know when or where to vote. And some people simply forgot to vote.

So, what are we to do to convince the lethargic to let their voices be heard, to make their mark, to become engaged?

For starters, if they have questions about the process, tell them to visit electionscanada. ca or to phone 1-800-463-6868. If they resist, we can resort to the usual tactics. Respectfully note that in other parts of the world, people are dying to have the freedom we enjoy here. And, if push comes to shove, remind the reluctant electors that if they do not vote, they cannot complain about the government.

