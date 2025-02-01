This is the time of year when many Canadians flee our winter wonderland to cruise in warmer climes. They trade 45 degrees north latitude for something closer to 45 degrees south. At this time of year, most cruise ships depart from Florida.

What to take if going on a cruise? You can’t get out of Canada without a passport, so “Don’t leave home without it!”. Medical insurance, same thing. Ever since 1975, “Don’t…” meant traveler’s checks (traveller’s cheques in Canada). They’ve become dodo birds since ‘plastic’ (credit cards) became de rigueur. Most places are glad to take your cash, especially if it’s the Yankee dollar. It’s rather difficult to have Canadian currency accepted. Our loonies and toonies are looked upon as curious trinkets, no more acceptable than Monopoly money.

Now I finally get to this week’s advice: don’t leave home without some device that can take instant photographs. You’re really dating yourself if Polaroid comes to mind. You’re probably under the sod if Instamatic or Duaflex come to mind.

If you’re with it, instant photography means SmartPhone or Tablet. I’m still in technological lag, mediaeval era, an SLR guy, my choice for shooting most subjects: A for Aviation, B for Birds, C for Canoeing – and going on Cruises.

That’s my intro into this week’s topic: “Hints for Cruise Photography”. Here’s your check list of things to photograph.

• Before departure: birth certificate, passport, insurance basics, airline tickets, cruise booking, itinerary, travel companion, luggage, backpack, camera (taken using a mirror).

• Arrival at port: your ship, cabin number, features and condition of your cabin, view through your window/porthole.

• Each day, the elevator carpet will show the date; on your cabin’s screen: the day’s itinerary, weather report, ship’s location, port of call.

• Shore excursion: your travel partner (to show their attire if they get lost); back-to-ship deadline; your excursion bus (number and driver); excursion guide.

• Signpost of communities and major buildings visited; local people (vendors, artisans, entertainers, street foods, landmarks.

• On board: dining room, waiter; buffet offerings; special meals, leisure facilities (pool, lounges, entertainers).

• Vistas: ship’s wake; sunrises and sunsets; storms; waves, nearby vessels, pilot boat, harbour, port skyline; other vessels at anchor.

The photos you take have several uses. Very few get to be treasured as memorable works of the art of photography, while others are merely the equivalent of taking shorthand notes. They are a supplement to your travel diary and create unforgettable memories.

During my over 28 years of writing a weekly column, I refer to those carefully kept field notes and vast collections of prints, Kodachrome slides and digital images. Aside from that, they take me down “Memory Lane”.