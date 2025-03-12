Duh! Cause for clog boggles the mind

Did you know that some 10 days ago, the mall’s south sanitary line became clogged unexpectedly? Our plumber responded and managed to unclog the blockage. The postmortem on the cause of the blockage revealed two major contributing factors that just boggle the mind. Firstly, numerous dishrags and face cloths were removed from the blockage of twisted material and secondly, hundreds of “Wet Wipes” were clumped together to effectively cork the sanitary drain. One must ask who would be flushing those items down the mall toilets? Some people’s carelessness or willful acts end up costing the mall several thousand dollars in plumbing repairs costs. DUH!

Did you know that there are just a few days before Cornwall Square’s Pre-Spring Mal; Sidewalk Sale? Come and check out the deals and the savings.

Did you know that Worldwide Quilting Day is March 15? In honour of this annual event, Cornwall Square will host the Cornwall Quilters Guild’s Exhibition in Centre Court on the main level from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come see and appreciate the quilters’ handiwork. Perhaps gain some insight into the quilt-making process.

Did you know that the Annual Focus Art Association Spring Art Exhibition is fast approaching? The 2025 Spring Focus Art Show will take place here at Cornwall Square from March 29 to April 13, 2025, on the upper level of the mall inside the former Labels store between Majestik Communications and Bell World near the Fooid Hall. The Focus Art Association exhibitions, both spring and fall, showcase local and area artists’ works that are certainly worth viewing and in many cases worth purchasing.

Did you know that the mall’s passenger elevator is up and running again? A detailed inspection revealed dirt, gravel and grease in the door’s sliding track, thus preventing the doors from closing and causing the elevator to malfunction.

