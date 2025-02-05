Elections Ontario returning office, at the mall,  More exotic cars…

Did you know that Elections Ontario just opened their Returning Office here at Cornwall Square on the main level of the former Sears store? Voters who have any questions or those of us who like to vote early will end up visiting this Elections Ontario Returning Office. The hours of operation are Monday to Saturday 9am to 8pm, Sunday is 11am to 6pm.

Access to the Elections Ontario Returning office is through the mall entrance to the former Sears store on the main level. During normal mall hours, anyone going to the Elections Ontario Returning office can enter the mall as they normally would. After normal mall closing hours, anyone wishing to visit the Elections Ontario Returning office can and should enter the mall through the middle entrance on the main level and make a right turn when they get to centre court next to Cleo. All other entrances will not allow you to reach the Elections Ontario Returning office after normal mall closing hours.

The Election Ontario team will be more than pleased to assist you and answer any questions you may have.

Did you know that Riverside Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram has opened a remote showroom here at Cornwall Square on the main level next to Laura Secord? They are easy to find as they have a Ram pickup truck and a Jeep on display in the middle of the mall between Kool Kovers and Wireless Wave with their other cars all inside the former Source store location.

Did you know that the Ferrari at centre court has been replaced by a McLaren, a bright fiery orange one? The group displaying those exotic cars will be holding a high-end car show this coming weekend on February 8 and 9. Come down and check it out.

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.”