Elections Ontario, Valentines at the Mall, family day!

You need to know that Elections Ontario Returning Office operating hours are Monday to Saturday, 9am to 8pm, Sunday is from 11am to 6pm. Elections Ontario Returning Office can be reached at (613) 937-0367 Extension 5550.

Access to the Elections Ontario Returning Office is through the mall entrance to the former Sears store on the main level just behind the pontoon boats. Anyone going to the Elections Ontario Returning Office can enter the mall through the middle entrance on the main level and make a right turn when they get to centre court next to Cleo.

The Election Ontario team will be more than pleased to assist you and answer any questions you may have. Only 15 days until ELECTION DAY.

Did you know that Cornwall Square stores can satisfy all your gift needs to make your sweetie happy on Friday, February 14, Valentines Day? We, here at The Square wish you a love filled day with your sweetie and all those around you that you love. Let them all know it.

Did you know that there is still time for you to come and get a picture or take a selfie with your sweetie at the Cornwall Square Valentines Day display located in the east court in front of Dollarama? The display will be there until the end of the day on Friday, February 14.

Did you know that on Monday, February 17, 2025, Cornwall Square will be closed for Family Day? Make sure that you take advantage of this day to spend quality time with your family members and let them know how much they mean to you.

Did you catch the exotic car show here at The Square last weekend? WOW!

