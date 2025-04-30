Elevator on the mend

Did you know that this “News From The Square” column is celebrating its third year of appearing as part of the weekly Scuttlebutt page? We have tried to provide a blend of fun facts, historical knowledge, current and upcoming events with a touch of humour along with the odd social commentary to engage with you, our customers. We hope to continue being a part of your weekly routine.

Did you know that starting May 3 Cornwall Square will celebrate Mother’s Day Week and as part of this promotion, there is a display in the mall’s centre court on the main level where families can come and take a selfie to create some visual memories, in addition there is a weeklong contest asking participants to write and submit an essay of 100 words or less on “My Mom is the Best Mom Ever, because…”? Entries can be submitted into the “Mom’ s Contest Mailbox” which is part of the Mother’s Day display at the mall’s centre court on the main level between May 3 and 11. Prizes for the top three entries will be awarded May 12.

Did you know that Little Dove’s Mother’s Day Market will take place here at Cornwall Square May 3, in the main level common area space next to centre court and the Mother’s Day display and photo op?

Did you know that May is the time of year when most shopping centres take the opportunity to spruce up their roadways and parking lots with a fresh coat of paint on all the curbs, parking spaces, traffic lanes and stop bars and crosswalks to complement the burgeoning spring flowers and green lawn that add that special splash of colour to the property?

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be home to the Gold Wanted group May 21 for the day? More details to come.

Did you know that work has begun on the modernization of the Cornwall Square passenger elevator and will continue for some weeks to come?

