Enriching the lives of seniors

As Seniors Month unfolds this June, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the remarkable organizations that tirelessly enrich the lives of our cherished seniors throughout Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

From the Centre Charles-Émile-Claude to the Cornwall Seniors Citizens Club, St. Lawrence Seniors Club, and Seaway Senior Citizens Club, your unwavering dedication shines through the multitude of services you provide. Whether it’s arts and culture programs, book clubs, fitness classes, health and wellness services, lifelong learning opportunities, or recreational activities, your commitment to fostering community, growth, and joy among our seniors does not go unnoticed.

This month, I wish to extend a special thank you to each and every one of you, for making every day brighter for our seniors.

Furthermore, I had the privilege of dropping by the Benson Centre recently to make my annual donation to the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s. I was impressed by the dedication of volunteers, donors, and participants in supporting the Alzheimer Society of Cornwall & District. Your collective efforts in raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research and support services are invaluable. Thank you.

Additionally, I attended this year’s annual Hike for Hospice event. Despite the rain, approximately 100 individuals braved the weather to lend their support to this meaningful cause. Among the attendees, many shared touching personal experiences and heartfelt anecdotes, underscoring the significance of the event.

Held every first Sunday in May, this fundraiser is vital for Carefor Hospice, which has been providing essential end-of-life care to our community since September 2009. Carefor Hospice set a fundraising target of $30,000, and managed to raise $28 000 with more donations still coming in.

The City of Cornwall’s Senior Friendly Community Committee in partnership wit the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area are hosting their Aging well: Senior Health and Safety Fair on June 19th from 10am – 4pm. Join them and discover multiple exhibitors and workshops. To learn more call (613) 930-0211.