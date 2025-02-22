Exciting new digital resources are available at SDG Library

We are always listening to your suggestions and working hard to bring new, engaging resources to the library. Thanks to your feedback, we’re thrilled to introduce two (2) brand new digital services that will elevate your library experience: Comics Plus and Biblio+.

Are you a fan of superheroes, graphic novels, or manga? Comics Plus is the perfect platform for you. This online database gives you access to thousands of comics, graphic novels, and manga from a variety of genres. Whether you’re into action-packed adventures, deep drama, or quirky humour, Comics Plus has something for everyone.

Get ready to binge-watch your favourite TV shows and movies without any ads! Biblio+ is a free streaming service that offers a wide selection of content, including popular TV shows, documentaries, and films. Enjoy hours of entertainment at your fingertips, from thrilling dramas to family-friendly films, Biblio+ provides high-quality content for all ages. It’s the perfect way to unwind, discover new favourites, or revisit timeless classics.

All you need is a library card to access these new resources – free for residents of SDG. If you don’t have one, simply visit the SDG Library website (www.sdglibrary.ca) or stop by your local Library branch – signing up is easy.

Explore Comics Plus and Biblio+ today—your next great read or movie is just a click away!