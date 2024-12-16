Extend your kindness

Christmas is traditionally a time of joy and giving, yet it’s also an important reminder to extend our kindness to those around us who may not be celebrating or be surrounded by family or sitting down to a turkey meal. Many face hardships, making this festive season a struggle rather than a celebration. While it is easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holidays, for those that experience food insecurity, poverty or unstable housing, the holiday season is not different from any other month of the year.

Communities like ours show incredible compassion by donating food, clothing, toys, and time to make a meaningful impact in the lives of countless people. This holiday season, be someone who makes a difference. Embrace the spirit of giving through acts of kindness and embody the true spirit of the season. Check in on your neighbors, invite someone you know is alone to join in your holiday meal or volunteer at your local community kitchen. These gestures, big or small, can create ripples of joy and warmth that resonate far beyond the holiday season.

“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.”- H. Jackson Brown Jr.

November 2024 Statistics

Community Market Appointments 1213

Community Kitchen Meals 2455

New Visitors 173

Individuals Served 3319 (1133 Children)