Father’s day, Canada Day, Habitat nears

Did you know that the Cornwall Square Father’s Day photo contest will run from Thursday June 12th to Sunday June 15th (Father’s Day)? The contest involves submitting your favourite picture of your dad and you either doing an activity or just hanging out together and dropping off the photo in the contest drum that will be located at the mall’s centre court on the main level. We ask that you put your dad’s name on the back of the photo along with your name and daytime contact number. The entries will be judged on Monday June 16th and the top 3 will be contacted and awarded a prize.

Did you know that there are only 5 days to go before Habitat for Humanity opens its Habitat boutique store here at Cornwall Square on the upper level between Bell World and Majestik Communications? The Habitat for Humanity team are busy setting up their merchandise for the Monday June 16th store opening.

Did you know that CANADA DAY is only 3 weeks away, on a Tuesday? Cornwall Square will be closed on Tuesday July 1, 2025, so that we can all celebrate Canada’s 158th birthday together. Family, friends, food, the odd beverage and topping it off with fireworks. Cornwall Square’s pre-Canada Day week will include a special concert by Joanne Laurin on Saturday June 28th on the upper level near the Food Hall. More details are to come next week.

Did you know that despite the warm weather outside Cornwall Square has almost finalized the line up of the 2025 Festive Season for November and December? Calendar Club, Hickory Farms and Funko Pop will lead the list of returnees with newcomers We Will Sock You and The Vintage Patch joining the group. Our challenge this year is to find space for all those seasonal retailers that want to help make a positive difference to our customers’ shopping experience.

Also returning will be DigiPhoto along with Santa and Mrs. Claus to provide customers with an opportunity to get that special annual family picture taken.

