Find a place that suits your needs

Have you ever counted how many times you go up and down the stairs in your home each and every day?

Do you have to go upstairs at night to go to bed? Do you have to go downstairs to do laundry? You forgot your glasses downstairs, down the stairs you go. Oh, you have to go to the bathroom, upstairs you go.

You have no bathroom on the main floor but one upstairs and one in the basement. How inconvenient is that?

You’re watching a movie in the basement where there’s no bathroom and upstairs you have to go.

I know I talk a lot about bathrooms, but think how it would change your life if you lived in a bungalow where there’s a main floor bathroom.

Just think about that for a minute.

Going up and down the stairs when you have mobility issues can be a serious challenge.

In my former home, I was living in a 4-level split, imagine how much time I spent on stairs.

Let’s change that. Let’s find you a place that better suits your needs. Let’s find that home that will get you away from stairs.

Let’s plan that together. Reach out to me and tell me about your stairs dilemma.