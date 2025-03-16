Find more than books at SDG Library

Stretching across six municipalities, five library branches, and three express depots, you may have heard of SDG Library, but did you know we offer more than just books? From learning to play an instrument to borrowing a unique piece of equipment, the “Library of Things” gives Library members the opportunity to try new activities without a financial investment.

Musical Instruments

Uncover a hidden talent with one of our musical instruments; ukuleles, acoustic guitars, keyboards, banjo….we even have a glockenspiel!

Board Games

Choose from almost 60 board games or one of the Super Nintendo Classic Consoles. The collection features games for all ages and skill levels, perfect for a game night with family and friends.

Nature Kits

Now that Spring has arrived, enjoy the season with one of our Nature Backpacks on your next family walk. There are 13 different kits, each themed bilingual kit contains books and equipment to help you explore the outdoors. Themes range from frogs and toads, rocks and minerals, birds, down by the river to plants and flowers.

Mobile Hotspots

Whether you just moved to the area or travelling, we have mobile internet hotspots to keep you connected online. Borrow one of our mobile internet hotspots for unlimited LTE internet on the go!

Household Resources

Want to test a few things around the home? The Electronic Energy Meter allows you to measure the amount of electricity used by an appliance to calculate the cost of an appliance’s power consumption. Monitor radon levels in your home with the Digital Radon Detector. What is radon? An invisible and odourless radioactive gas that fluctuates daily. Radon is naturally occurring and found everywhere, impacting air quality.

These are just some of the things you can borrow in the “Library of Things” – all available with an SDG Library card, free for all SDG residents. View the “Library of Things” or sign up for a Library card at www.sdglibrary.ca