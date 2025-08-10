Finding Better Emotional Health this summer (PT. 2)

Some seasons are more stressful than others, especially seasons of great challenge and change. A stressful period will deplete your emotional and spiritual tank a little each day, like letting the air out of a tire. How do you keep yourself fueled and emotionally healthy during stressful seasons? Take time (like summer) for recharging! Here are the second 5 of “10 Commandments for better emotional health.”

1. Share your feelings instead of burying them.

Feelings are meant to be experienced, not buried or ignored. Your emotions are part of the way God made you. They are your responses. Sharing your feelings can lead to better health, and can be crucial during a stressful time. “Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” In the Bible; Galatians chapter 6, verse 2.

Seek advice before making major decisions.

When you’re under stress, your mental power drops. You’re never at your best when you’re under constant pressure and you’re much more likely to make poor decisions. That’s why it’s wise to check with others when making major decisions while you are under stress. Proverbs chapter 15, verse 22 reminds us: “Plans fail when there is no counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.”

3. Schedule renewal breaks throughout your day.

Neuroscience is showing us that it’s much better to take multiple short breaks throughout the day rather than one longer one. Your productivity will actually increase if tried multiple five-minute breaks. What might you enjoy for a recharge? Maybe it’s some reading, walking the dog, shooting hoops or a power nap? Isaiah chapter 40, verses 30-31 read “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength… They will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.”

4. Encourage someone struggling more than you.

No matter how much you’re struggling right now, someone always has it worse. For your own wellbeing, you need to get the attention off yourself and onto someone else’s situation. This helps you give back and recognize that life doesn’t revolve around you. In the Bible book of Proverbs chapter 11, verse 25, we find “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

Manage what’s controllable, and trust God for the rest.

God wants you to make wise choices based on his guidance from the Bible and through prayer. When you encounter a challenge, surrender it to God and trust him to work it out for good. Don’t think in extremes, like it’s all up to God and become passive, or acting like God doesn’t play a part in your life and assume everything depends on you. Find a balance. You can’t always control what happens to you, but you can choose how you will respond. Proverbs chapter 3, verses 5-6 challenge us to trust God fully, and He will always guide us.

This summer, look for opportunities to reach out to good friends, family members, or neighbours. Encourage them, listen to them, and reflect with them. You need meaningful connections to refuel emotionally-and so do the people near you.