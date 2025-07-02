Finding better emotional health; this summer!

Some seasons are more stressful than others, especially seasons of great challenge and change. So far, this year has brought some significant issues for many people. A stressful period will deplete your emotional and spiritual tank a little each day, like letting the air out of a tire.

In The Message paraphrase of the Bible book of Romans chapter 12, verse 12, Paul says “Don’t burn out; keep yourselves fueled and aflame.” How do you keep yourself fueled and emotionally healthy during stressful seasons? Here are the first 5 of ’10 Commandments for better emotional health.’

Show grace to yourself and others: Treat yourself and others how God treats you-with grace, mercy, and forgiveness. God always gives us what we need, not what we deserve. During hard times, we need extra grace. “But he gives more grace. That is why the scripture says: God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble.” (Bible: James chapter 4, verse 6). Be kind to yourself when you’re exhausted, and to those around you. Cut people (including yourself) some slack.

Start each day refueling your soul: Psalm 119, verse 47 says: “I was up before sunrise, crying for help, hoping for a word from you.” When you’re looking for hope, you need time in God’s Word. Recent studies have proven that the attitude you have for the entire day is set during the first few minutes of your morning.

Enjoy the power of routine: Predictability is an important stress reducer, especially when things are changing in your life. A routine gives you the stability you need to help you refuel your tank. Putting together a new routine when you’re going through a difficult season may take some creativity, but it will be worth the effort.

“Be very careful then, how you live – not as wise, but as unwise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil.” (Bible: Ephesians 5, verses 15-16)

Reduce your media consumption: It’s easy to spend extra time watching TV or scrolling through social media when you feel overwhelmed. But if you fill your mind with constant images of negativity, you’ll only raise your stress level. You don’t need to hear the same negative story on repeat. The more you watch, the more you’ll see! (algorithms). A stressful period is a great time to build new routines that include less media consumption. Matthew chapter 6, verses 22-23, “The eye is the lamp of the body, if your eyes are good, your whole body will be full of light. But if your eyes are bad, your whole body will be full of darkness.”

Schedule a daily time to connect with the people you love: One of the most meaningful things you can do during a difficult season is to listen carefully to people. It doesn’t take long to lift someone’s spirit: be intentional. You won’t drift into meaningful connections. It’ll take a commitment-and likely a consistent spot on your calendar. First Peter chapter 4, verses 8-9. “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins. 9 Offer hospitality to one another without grumbling.

These are the first 5 of 10 ‘Commandments for Better Mental Health. This summer, look for opportunities to reach out to good friends, family members, or neighbours. Encourage them, listen to them, and reflect with them. You need meaningful connections to refuel emotionally-and so do the people near you.