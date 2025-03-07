Finishing strong

It has been said that 1946 was a great year for sports: baseball and hockey, and in particular for rookies. The war was over and players returned like Joe DiMaggio, with new entries abounding. In baseball, the colour barrier was broken by Jackie Robinson, who was also rookie of year. In the NHL, it was a very young Gordie Howe who broke records (and noses – Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard) to become rookie of the year in 1946. His career would span another 33 years to 1980.

History also records that 1946 was also a good year for rookie Christian Evangelists, that is, public preachers who presented the Christian message through large gatherings. The three names to watch that year were: Bron Clifford, Charles Templeton and a very young Bill Graham. And yes, Graham was a bit of a dark horse who paled in comparison to the first two. Few had high hopes for him. But history now tells the tale of Bron and Charles not ending well in their careers, Bron’s actually being cut quite short. Of course, it is the name of Billy Graham that we, and the rest of the world, now know so well.

Billy Graham would face his first great challenge in just a few years. For two years, he and his team had planned a Greater London Crusade to kick off March 1, 1954. The challenge was many Brits were suspicious of the Yank and his “hot gospel message.” An Anglican Bishop predicted Billy would return to America with his tail between his legs. Nothing, they thought, could shake spiritually-dull England. Difficulties mounted. The event committee had trouble booking a venue. They finally settled on Harringay Arena, which speakers had seldom been able to fill two nights in a row. Billy admitted. “To go to London for a campaign is indeed frightening and humbling.” He sailed for England February 22, 1954. During the voyage he received a telegram:”A Labour Member of Parliament just announced that he would challenge in the House of Commons the admission of Billy Graham to England on the grounds the American evangelist was interfering in British politics under the guise of religion.“This was referring to the fact that an event brochure had mentioned the woes brought on by Socialism. The Labour Party took it as an attack.

London media demanded Graham’s scalp. Some supporters pulled out. Momentarily, Graham felt the event was ruined. Yet God had led him this far: he would go on. Meanwhile, he sent an apology. When he disembarked in Britain, and as he was mobbed by hostile reporters, he said he believed God was going to pour out revival upon England. As he passed through customs, an agent thanked him for coming. So did a cab driver. Billy’s spirits lifted.

Nonetheless, he was all nerves before the first meeting, spending the day in prayer. A Senator called to withdraw his promised attendance. Someone else called to announce that only 2,000 people had showed up to the 11,000-seat arena. Again, Billy dropped to his knees in prayer.

The negative publicity proved to be a blessing. The arena was packed full for three months. Wherever Billy went he was mobbed by friendly crowds. Over two million people attended. Thousands turned to believe in Jesus Christ. Londoners sang hymns in the subways. Winston Churchill met Billy in private. That London event did much to establish Mr. Graham’s international ministry, which continued to expand over the next four decades.