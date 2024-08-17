First-time Real Camping

You say you and your three kids want to try your hand at exploring camping in the great outdoors. Here are some real suggestions for you to follow, completely different from last week’s tongue in cheek ones.

1] For your first night out, pitch your tent in the back yard. Everything you think you’ll need will have to be carried from the car parked in the driveway to the back yard.

2] Based on your family size of five, purchase (or borrow, or rent) a tent that is labelled “SLEEPS FIVE”. Manufacture’s estimates are usually on the optimistic side, based on the assumption of occupants’ Lilliputian size, with no extra equipment,and conviviality despite close conditions.

3] Any nutritional needs must be met with a minimum of fuss. The “K.I.S.S. Principle” should be adhered to. Something close to the military M.R.E (Meals Ready to Eat) style of dining will do for the first overnight venture’s supper and breakfast.

4] Wear whatever clothing and shoes and backpack you intend to use on your first real wilderness adventure.

5] An appropriate backpack for everyone is a must. It should fit comfortably, be sturdy and of appropriate size for each person.

6] At your Saturday morning departure from the car, everyone hikes to the backyard, ‘Sherpa-ing’ everything they’ve brought.

7] Unload your gear, then reconnoiter to find a clear, flat, and dry site to pitch your tent. Follow the tent assembly instructions carefully.

8] Tent pitched. Is there enough room for everything in your tent: sleeping bag? Sleeping pad? Pillows? Stuff for supper? Tomorrow’s breakfast food? No fresh foodstuffs allowed in the tent. Wild critters can detect the scent of smoked meats, pastries and honey. There’s no room left to accommodate a bear. Remember, your back home toilet facilities will not be available. Is there still room in your ‘SLEEPS FIVE’ tent?

9] Sunday morning: did you have a good sleep? Anybody snore? Anybody complain about being crowded? Any disturbing strange noises? How did it go with no screen-time entertainment, no texting and no cell phone? Will that simple breakfast carry you through the process of taking down the tent, packing up the sleeping gear, then hitting the trail back to the car in the driveway on the other side of the house?

10] The Tenth Commandment of first-time camping: ENJOY! So, did you enjoy – and learn from your experience? Apply what you learned from your back yard outing to your nextstep, a campground experience. After that it’s the wilderness.

For some, no more tenting, no wilderness. It’s back to screen time adventure, Holiday Inn, Parc Safari and Disneyworld.