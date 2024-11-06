Wear your poppy, a salute to Catherine

Did you know that Amanda Gaucher and her team at Floral Expressions have created yet another masterpiece of Christmas and Home décor this year? Located on the upper level between Coles and GNC, the Floral Expressions Christmas store is a joy to behold and a vision of the season. This store cannot help but grab your attention and captivate your imagination. You just have to shop here.

Did you know that this past week Cornwall Square bid a final farewell to longtime patron Catherine Dionne at the tender age of 96? A member of the daily Food Hall Morning Conversation Club, Catherine, would interact with one and all. We at Cornwall Square send our condolences to Catherine’s family and friends. Perhaps the Food Hall Morning Conversation Club can have a toast to Catherine with a cup of Tim’s finest brew.

Did you know that Hickory Farms is busy merchandising their store as you read this? This longtime seasonal player has developed a loyal clientele over the years and attracts people from eastern Ontario and western Quebec who have been calling the Cornwall Square Administration Office for several months already to repeatedly confirm Hickory Farms’ presence as part of the 2024 Cornwall Square Christmas Season vendor program. With a larger space to sell from than their usual kiosk set up, Hickory Farms have expanded their lines of merchandise for sale. Located on the main level between Peoples Jewellers and Laura Secord, the friendly Hickory Farms team members will be glad to look after you.

Did you know that The Royal Canadian Legion has been here at Cornwall Square down in the east court for two weeks with their 2024 Annual Poppy Campaign selling poppies? This week, The Royal Canadian Legion members will be next to our Remembrance Day display in front of Dollarama to pay homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Let us all support The Royal Canadian Legion 2024 Poppy Campaign.

Did you know that the mall maintenance team is working away at installing all of the Christmas décor in the mall prior to the arrival of Santa November 17, at 11:30 a.m.? Cornwall Square is changing things around this year with Santa facing the opposite direction and Rudolph needing a new home up on the roof, nobody wants to witness a reindeer having a hissy fit. DigiPhoto will return again this year with their Photo with Santa program, so smile!

Did you know that the Soapladz Vendor Market held its final market of the year at Cornwall Square last weekend? Starting November 22, the Cornwall Square Christmas Artisan Market will open its doors in The Square Marketplace and operate each Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Eve. Come and support your local crafters and artisans.

Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.