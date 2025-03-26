Focus Art, selfies with the bunny

It seems Mother Nature decided to help us out with a warm weather event, melting away thousands of dollars in snow-hauling fees. Who knew she was a fan of cost-cutting measures?

Focus Art Association Spring Art Show: From March 29 to April 13, the Focus Art Association will host their annual Spring Art Show on the upper level near the escalator and Food Hall. The storefront has been renovated with a sleek new look, no more cream bulkheads or Roman columns. Feels much more modern. Let us know what you think!

Easter Celebrations: Get ready for the “Bunny Garden” display at the centre court, where you can take selfies with your favourite furry friend. The Easter Bunny’s visit dates are being finalized, so stay tuned for the exact times and days he’ll be hopping by! And, because one Easter treat isn’t enough, Katie Hope from Balloon Babes will create a massive balloon art piece under the skylight from April 3 until the end of the month. It’s going to be egg-stra special!

Hey there! We’ve noticed some folks are using our parking without shopping at Cornwall Square. Just a friendly reminder: our parking is for our valued shoppers only! To keep things convenient for our shoppers, we might need to work with a local towing company to handle unauthorized parking. Thanks for understanding!

We’re excited to enhance your shopping experience! Remember, “Shop Cornwall, Shop Indoors, Shop the Square” and enjoy all we have to offer! Stay tuned for more updates!