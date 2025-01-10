Food banks are essential

January 10, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 26 min on January 3, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
Lisa Duprau—Centre Agapè Center
Comment count:
Food banks are essential
The growing needs of foodbanks often reflect the larger economic challenges people are facing like rising living costs.  They can also signal increased awareness and trust in food banks as vital community resources.  It’s a reminder of how essential these services are in supporting those in need.
2024 has been another year of increased demands for support.  A foodbank thrives on the generosity of its community and any contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference in the lives of those we serve.  Thanks to your unwavering support of the Agape Centre throughout the past year, we have continued to meet the needs of people struggling to keep food on their tables.
“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.”- H. Jackson Brown Jr.
2024 STATISTICS
Community Market visits        16,445
Community Kitchen meals      28,489
New Visitors                  1,077
Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Hello 2025, starting the year on a positive note, what Holiday?
Columnists

Hello 2025, starting the year on a positive note, what Holiday?

Welcome to 2025. Did you know that Cornwall Square starts the year 2025 with 2 new Food Hall tenants: Subway and Tasty Khana, getting…