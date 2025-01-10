Food banks are essential

The growing needs of foodbanks often reflect the larger economic challenges people are facing like rising living costs. They can also signal increased awareness and trust in food banks as vital community resources. It’s a reminder of how essential these services are in supporting those in need.

2024 has been another year of increased demands for support. A foodbank thrives on the generosity of its community and any contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference in the lives of those we serve. Thanks to your unwavering support of the Agape Centre throughout the past year, we have continued to meet the needs of people struggling to keep food on their tables.

“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.”- H. Jackson Brown Jr.

2024 STATISTICS

Community Market visits 16,445

Community Kitchen meals 28,489

New Visitors 1,077