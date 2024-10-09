Food drive over soon, it’s Ghost Walk time, Mega Balloons

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be holding its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Agape Centre from October 3 until the end of October 10? There will be collection barrels on both levels of the mall. On the lower level the collection barrel will be at centre court while on the upper level the collection barrel will be in front of the Food Hall entrance. The collection barrels will be surrounded by some fencing material to avoid any movement of the barrel itself. In previous years we have seen our customers’ generosity come to the forefront during this annual Food Drive. Nonperishable items are most welcomed and we at Cornwall Square wish to thank you in advance for your support of this worthy cause.

Did you know that The Ghost Walk for Charity starts its three-week long Fright Night event October 10 from 6pm to 9pm on the main level of the mall in the former Sears-Continental space? Mike Turcotte and his team have been working hard to create a super scary maze experience to exceed last year’s great event.

The Ghost Walk for Charity will operate during the following times:

FULL OUT SCARY EXPERIENCE:

Oct 10, 17 and 24 from 6pm – 9pm

Oct 11, 18, and 25 from 6pm – 9pm

October 12, 19 and 26 from 6pm – 9pm

NON-SCARY EXPERIENCE:

Oct 12, 19 and 26 from 1pm – 4pm

Oct 13, 20 and 27 from 1pm – 4pm

SPECIAL BONUS SUPER SCARY HALLOWEEN EVE EXPERIENCE:

October 30 from 6pm – 9 pm

Did you know that Warehouse One will be receiving delivery of its new store inventory on this Friday and will be working diligently merchandising the store for its ensuing opening day?

You need to know that Cornwall Square will be closed on Monday, October 14 for Thanksgiving and reopen Tuesday, October 15.

Did you know that Carolina/Kika is back at the Headliners Hair Salon?

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.”