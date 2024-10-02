Food drive, the Ghost Walk, Warehouse One

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be holding its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive for the Agape Centre from Thursday October 3rd, 2024, until the end of Thursday October 10th, 2024. There will be collection barrels on both levels of the mall. On the lower level the collection barrel will be at centre court while on the upper level the collection barrel will be in front of the Food Hall entrance. The collection barrels will be surrounded by some fencing material to avoid any movement of the barrel itself. In previous years we have seen our customers’ generosity come to the forefront during this annual Food Drive. Nonperishable items are most welcomed and we at Cornwall Square wish to thank you in advance for your support of this worthy cause.

Did you know that The Ghose Walk for Charity starts its 3-week long Fright-Night event on Thursday October 10th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on the main level of the mall in the former Sears-Continental space. Mike Turcotte and his team have been working hard to create a super scary maze experience to exceed last year’s great event.

The Ghost Walk for Charity will operate during the following times:

FULL OUT SCARY EXPERIENCE:

Thursdays October 10th, 17th and 24th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Fridays October 11th , 18th, and 25th from 6:00pm to 9:pm

Saturdays October 12th, 19th and 26th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

NON-SCARY EXPERIENCE:

Saturdays October 12th, 19th and 26th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm

Sundays October 13th, 20th and 27th from 1:00pm to 4:00pm

SPECIAL BONUS SUPER SCARY HALLOWEEN EVE EXPERIENCE:

Wednesday October 30th from 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Did you know that Warehouse One will be receiving delivery of its new store inventory on this Friday and will be working diligently merchandising the store for its ensuing opening day.

You need to know that Cornwall Square will be closed on Monday October 14th, 2024, for Thanksgiving and reopen on Tuesday October 15th.

Did you know that Carolina/Kika is back at the Headliners Hair Salon.

