FOOD HALL GRAND OPENING, FOOD DRIVE, HALLOWEEN EVENTS AND MORE…….. 

Did you know that the final pieces of the new FOOD HALL were put in place this past Thursday, Friday and Saturday with the missing pieces of the floor tile arriving from the supplier and being installed over the span of 2 nights. Also, the last of the high-top eating counters was installed to complete the FOOD HALL renovation just prior to the Grand Opening on Friday October 13th, at 5:00pm. Final details on the Grand Opening ceremonies will appear in next week’s column.

Did you know that there are 2 days left to donate to the Cornwall Square-Agape Centre Thanksgiving Food Drive here at the mall. The upper-level bin is in front of The Agape Lottery Booth. The main-level bin is in the northeast corner of the Centre Court Area near Kool Kovers. Let’s try and fill both bins to help those less fortunate than ourselves.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square-Mall Halloween Trick or Treat event will be held on Sunday October 29, 2023, with many stores participating. This columnist made a booboo with the hours for the main Trick or Treat event, it will be at the mall’s Centre Court from 12:30pm until supplies last. There will also be family photo ops and a magic show at 1:00pm and 3:00pm. We have added new décor to this year’s presentation which will be on display from October 15th to October 31st.

Did you know that Calendar Club will be on the upper level of the mall this year in the former temporary Food Court Seating Space to the left of the escalators as one gets to the upper level.

You need to know that this coming weekend is the Thanksgiving Long Weekend. As you celebrate Thanksgiving Day on Monday with family and friends, we who work at Cornwall Square will be doing the same, hence Cornwall Square will be closed on Monday October 9th, 2023, and will reopen on the morning of Tuesday October 10th, 2023.

Did you know that escalator motors appear to be a pain in the butt to repair, as we have recently found out. Something about bearings and metal shavings in the motor housing that need to be replaced, cleaned and apparently parts are not a “shelf item”. We apologize for this lengthy “fix” by our escalator service provider, Schindler Elevator Corporation based in Ottawa.

Did you know that Cornwall Square Marketplace will start up again this fall focusing on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Those vendors and artisans who are interested can contact Lauire in the Mall Administration Office at (613) 938-2118 Extension 320.

Did you know that Cornwall Square will be joining forces with the City of Cornwall on its Fall 2023 Give a Shirt Campaign by having 2 drop off bins in the mall, one on each level to make it easier for customers and mall store staff to drop off their items during the week of October 16th to October 20th. Its time to clean out those closets and, “if it doesn’t fit or you don’t wear it, donate it.”