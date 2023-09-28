FOOD HALL GRAND OPENING, FOOD DRIVE, HALLOWEEN EVENTS AND MORE……..

Did you know that several of the FOOD HALL restaurants have joined Cornwall Square’s “extended hours for delivery” test program. Daily Chuck, Juntos, Cedars and Wok Express will remain open additional hours from 7:00pm to 8:30pm on Fridays and 5:30pm to 8:30pm on Saturdays for delivery orders only via Skip the Dishes or DoorDash or other similar food delivery services dealing with the 4 restaurants in question.

We hope that this extended “food delivery opportunity” may encourage people to patronize their favorite Cornwall Square FOOD HALL restaurant at a special time on Fridays and Saturdays. All 4 restaurants hope that customers will try this new service and hopefully like it.

So, if you get hungry for your favorite meal during the extended meal delivery time, you can contact your delivery service of choice and Voila, food on the way.

Did you know that The Ghost Walk for Charity has modified its performance offerings for this 2023 year. Mike Turcotte and his team have divided the performances into “Scare Hours and Non-Scare Hours. The Scare Hours will be from 6:00pm to 9:00pm on Thursdays October 12, 19 and 26th, Fridays October 13, 20 and 27 and Saturday October 14, 21 and 28. The Non-Scare Hours will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturdays October 14, 21 and 28 and Sundays October 15, 22 and 29. This year’s approach provides for additional Non-Scare time on weekends rather than shorter periods each day. This year’s presentation is larger than previous years and takes you down to some pretty scary areas even before The Ghost Walk for Charity team apply their magic.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square Mall Halloween Trick or Treat event will be held on Sunday October 29, 2023, with many stores participating. The main event will be at the mall’s Centre Court from 1:00pm to 3:30pm with family photo ops and a magic show. More details to come in the next couple of weeks.

Did you know that Floral Expressions will once again join in the Cornwall Square Festive Season Program opening their Christmas Store, this year on the upper level in the former Stokes space between Coles and GNC. It will be interesting to see what masterpiece Amanda and her team create this year. The store will be “under creation” during the month of October and is aiming to open on November 1, 2023. A must see for everyone.

. Did you know that Hickory Farms will open their store in the former hair salon between Peoples and Laura Secord on the main floor. Hickory Farms will take possession of the space on November 1, 2023, and open on November 15, 2023.