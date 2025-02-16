Food insecurity in Canada remains a significant issue. 

Food insecurity in Canada remains a significant issue. 

It affects millions of people, including those who are employed but still struggle to afford enough nutritious food.  Many factors including low fixed income rates, high living costs and low wages allcontribute to choices being made as to whether the rent and utilities are paid, or groceries are purchased.   This is reality for far too many people in our community.  Hunger is not normal; poverty is not normal, and we should not be comfortable with the direction we are heading in.  We are now the grocery store for many people surviving on low incomes and the 5-7 day’s worth of food they choose in our Community Market each month.

In 2024, the Agape Centre distributed 983,178 lbs. of food for a Foodbanks Canada valuation of $3,499,531 .  Our business partnerships, fundraising, grants, and the generosity of our community contribute to our success in meeting the increased demand for our programs, but this is simply not sustainable.  While we are passionate about the work that we do, we look forward to the day that our services are no longer needed by our community.

 

“Overcoming poverty is not a gesture of charity. It is an act of justice. It is the protection of a fundamental human right, the right to dignity and a decent life.” — Nelson Mandela

 

JANUARY 2025 STATISTICS

 

Community Market visits         1605

Community Kitchen meals       1902

Individuals Served                3828 (1409 children)

New Visitors                    59

 

