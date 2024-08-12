For many of us, August signifies summer being half over, that the cool fall weather is quickly approaching and preparing for children to return to school. The new backpack, lunch bag and shoes are often not considered a huge expense for families but for those struggling to make ends meet these expenses are beyond their reach. In addition, nutritious school lunch supplies can create a strain on already stretched thin grocery budgets. Far too many working families in our community are still at risk of being hungry let alone having the money to purchase extras for their children.

Each year the Agapè Centre offers a free Back-to-School program for children using our services. Last year we distributed 190 backpacks containing lunch bags and school supplies thanks to Staples, the Kiwanis Club, and continuously generous donors. We’re proud to share that we will once again be offering the Back-to-School program this year to provide much needed extra support to families in need. Details will soon be announced through our social media, Community Market and Community Kitchen.

Families are encouraged to visit Kids Community Kitchen, an innovative program that provides a nutritious breakfast and the opportunity to pack a lunch for your children.

July 2024 Statistics

Community Market Appointments: 1390

Hot Meals Served: 2915

Individuals Served: 3455 (1212 children)

New Visitors: 62