Get involved in community science

More than 500 people attended Cornwall’s 5th Annual Eco Day, which was held April 12 at the Civic Complex. This was the first year the event was held “hybrid” with activities outside as well as inside the Complex. I was thrilled with the turnout. The energy was inspiring. The feedback was positive.

We had 24 volunteers donate their time throughout the day, from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. This event could not have happened without their willingness to give their time, energy, and talents. The volunteers’ and participating organizations’ support of environmental sustainability helped make Eco Day another successful family-friendly eco-event. All together, we were able to help the community connect with nature and environmental initiatives.

The Parks & Landscaping Department handed out six yards of compost and six yards of mulch to residents for free. Transit’s hybrid bus was the stop for electronic waste drop-off, and live music by Keegan Larose and Virginia Dipierro greeted attendees at the patio entrance into the Complex. Alex Gatien, a local bicycle enthusiast, was on hand to give bikes a spring tune-up. Artist Vanessa Delaveau shared her water painting talents and provided the tools for attendees to paint birds on paper.

During Eco Day, former South Glengarry resident Grace Rawnsley spoke to the City’s Youth for Climate Action Working Group and others, about her job as Director of Sustainability and Net-Zero Transition for the Port of London Authority in the United Kingdom.

Earth Week kicked off with the City’s annual Spring Give-A-Shirt campaign and the inaugural Upper St. Lawrence Community BioBlitz. The BioBlitz runs until May 7, 2025, and is hosted by the River Institute, the City of Cornwall, the Youth for Climate Action Working Group, Bird Friendly Cornwall, Raisin Region Conservation Authority, Thousand Islands Land Trust, All About the River, River Strategy, and the Frontenac Arch Biosphere. We invite you to join us in this fun and educational activity. You can contribute to community science by using the iNaturalist app to log the species you observe, in and along the St. Lawrence River. Birds, plants, amphibians, insects… we’d love to see all the biodiversity that you can log in the app.

You can join the fun by following these simple steps:

Download the iNaturalist app onto your phone. Create a profile. Join the “Upper St. Lawrence Community BioBlitz” project. Start logging your observations.

Prizes will be given to the top participants, and an in-person BioBlitz Earth Day event will be held on April 22 at Rotary Creek (time to be determined). All are welcome — no experience is necessary. Just bring your curiosity, a smartphone (if you have one), and your love for nature. Have questions? Reach out to Yanik at the River Institute yrozon@riverinstitute.ca.