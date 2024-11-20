Gifts galore and more…

Did you know that the Cornwall Square contribution to the “Canadian Participaction Program” has come to an end? For four days last week our mall escalators were undergoing their Annual Fitness Inspection as mandated by the authorities who govern all vertical transportation equipment. The surprise timing of this Annual Inspection was infuriating, and measures will be put in place to predetermine a date in October 2025 for the next Annual Fitness Inspection. In the meantime, Cornwall Square applauds all those customers and staff who braved the “Static Stairmaster,” a.k.a. escalator, over the four-day stretch and benefitted from all that cardio workout to tone up one’s calf muscles and shrink the waistline. I would like to thank both mall Security and Maintenance teams for their assistance in helping mobility-challenged customers between mall levels via the mall’s freight elevator since the passenger elevator broke down.

Now if only the Schindler Elevator Corp. can locate the necessary parts to make the passenger elevator work again, we will all be much happier.

I would also like to thank everyone for their infinite patience as we deal with being vertically challenged.

Did you know that there will be a new display this year on the main level between Santa’s home and the passenger elevator? This new display is the second phase of the Cornwall Square new Holiday décor program.

Did you know that during this year’s festive season here at Cornwall Square you can find all you may want to put under your Christmas tree from Yogurt covered pretzels from Hickory Farms, to the latest in fashion from Urban Planet, Cleo, Eclipse, Warehouse One, Maurices, Fairweather, Northern Reflections, Modern Primitive to next year’s calendar and great books to that special piece of jewelry from Charm or Peoples? Let’s not forget that when you get exhausted and need to recharge your energy, the food hall restaurants are there for you. If you are in the mood for a new phone or accessories, we have Telus, Bell World, Virgin Plus, Wireless Wave, Kool Kovers, and Majestik Communications, to take care of you. Oh yes, if you decide you want to surprise that special person with a new pontoon boat to party on or a new sub-chasing fishing boat, Suntan RV & Marine can help you cross that item off your list, unfortunately none of our tenants sell a tree big enough to hide the boat under.

If you want to book a booth in the Cornwall Square Christmas Artisan Market call Sylvie Thompson at (613) 938-2118 Ext. 320 to book it.

Did you see our full-page ad? If so, save it as it is full of valuable information.

SHOP CORNWALL, SHOP INDOORS, SHOP THE SQUARE.