Seaway News

Have you heard about the Agape Centre’s Grab-a-Tag recycling program? For the past year this innovative fundraising initiative has been diverting clothing from our local landfill while simultaneously raising funds to feed our community. Many donations we receive do not meet our established quality standards for resale in our New For You thrift shoppe, our social enterprise and main source of revenue. All damaged clothing, accessories and linen are recycled and sold to Diabetes Canada. This creates a consistent year round revenue stream for the Agape Centre to fund the programs and services we provide to over 3000 people each month.

Broken zippers, missing buttons, rips, stains? No worries, we will gladly accept your damaged items! Pick up a RECYCLE tag available in the New For You thrift shoppe or in our dock area and attach it to your donation bag. This indicates that your donation is suitable for RECYCLE only. This will save our donation sorting team tonnes of time that can be better spent stocking our thrift shoppe with quality items at super affordable prices. Participate in Grab-A-Tag and help feed your community!

SHOP LOCAL! DONATE LOCAL! FEED LOCAL!