Granite counters, gold, silver & collectibles, Victoria Day

Did you know that the Cornwall Square customer washrooms received the next-in-a-series of upgrades last Thursday? The sinks and counters in each of the men’s and women’s washrooms were replaced and upgraded in the ongoing modernization of those amenities. Mall management felt bad at having to temporarily close the washrooms late on Thursday, but it was for a good cause and alternative washroom facilities were provided. We hope that everyone enjoys the feeling of granite on the counters. We thank BIHE Granite and Cotnam Plumbing for their work.

Did you know that GOLD WANTED group is here one week from today, Wednesday May 21, 2025, at Cornwall Square, for the day? They are in the former Source store on the main level next to Laura Secord from 9am until 5pm. GOLD WANTED does appraisals and buys Gold, Silver and Collectible items. Got some gold, silver or a collectible or two to sell or get appraised? Come on down!

Did you know that the Cornwall Square maintenance team has been sweeping and will continue to sweep all of the paved areas of the mall property as well the parking garage by hand in order to get rid of all of the dirt and gravel build-up from the winter months in order to be ready for the arrival of Crossroads Pavement Markings who will refresh all of the yellow and white striping on the curbs, parking lots, crosswalks, handicap parking icons and stop bars on the interior roads? Perhaps we should have a contest to guess how many broom strokes are involved in the process of getting ready.

You need to know that Cornwall Square will be closed this coming Monday, VICTORIA DAY, May 19th, 2025. Wishing you all an enjoyable long weekend as we celebrate the unofficial arrival of Summer.

