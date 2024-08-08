This summer is certainly looking to be a great season of growing all manner of fruits, vegetables and more. And by ‘more,’ I also mean all things green and growing from lawns and hedges to weeds and all those nasty infestations that the Weed Act of Ontario warns us of! For those who appreciate local Ontario produce, we are coming into our favourite time of the year! The Bible also has much to say about planting and growing, season by season, year by year.

There is a general principle that many will be familiar with: The Law of the Harvest. Namely – that you reap what you sow. That is; you will get back what you plant. You plant potatoes; you can expect to harvest potatoes. This is a principle seen in Matthew’s gospel, chapter 13, where there are several images of soil types representing people: “A farmer went out to sow his seed.” The seed being planted is what God, through the Bible in our lives, wants to produce in us. We call this ‘fruitfulness.’ And sure enough, some people are clearly very fruitful in what their lives produce. Some produce less so; and others don’t seem to produce much at all. They may seem busy in different activities, but there isn’t much ‘fruit’ to show for it all.

We can all be challenged to do better, especially when considering what we believe God would have us do, or what we believe he wants to do through us. This starts with a commitment to his will and his ways in us personally. Then our connection to him flourishes as our ‘branches’ spread out and our fruitful lives connect with others. The Bible is encouragingly clear that ‘No lives just for themself.’

The Law of the Harvest also includes a couple more ideas: that you reap/harvest more than you planted, and that you can also expect to harvest later than when you planted. Growing takes time. Hopefully we are patient with what will grow in time, but more importantly; have we planted good things in our lives? Have I really considered my need for God’s love and leading in my life for starters. Does my life represent some good soil, or is it a little rocky and dry?

Unfortunately, even if the soil is some of the worst around, it’s amazing how weeds can and will grow, even when good things won’t and the conditions are miserable. Yes, we are always to be watching for weeds that want to take over. This is sometimes called ‘bad seed.’ The best remedy has always been: lots and lots of good seed. That is, taking in the best God would have for us. Focus your minds on: “What is right, whatever is pure, whatever is admirable, whatever is excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things.” That’s what I call great seed and that is what will in time produce the best crop of success, hope, joy and love you will ever see!