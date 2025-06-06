Habitat opening, Tunka’s Fashion at The Square

Leo Doucet

Did you know that on the heels of last week’s announcement of the upcoming opening of the Habitat for Humanity boutique concept here at Cornwall Square, focusing on mostly new products in the rustic setting of the unit next to Bell World, just to the left of the Food Hall, the Habitat for Humanity team advised us that June 16th, 2025 will be the store’s Opening Date.

Did you know that sometimes persistence and the belief that a specific retailer can make a positive difference to both the greater Cornwall market area as well as Cornwall Square can pay off. Last week after many months of trading emails, site visits and negotiations between the parties involved, Tunka’s Fashion that are based in the Bayshore Shopping Centre in Ottawa, have agreed to open a bridal, formal wear, prom wear, evening wear store in Cornwall Square. The Tunka’s Fashion team will take possession of the former Maurices location and transform the space into Cornwall and area’s preeminent evening, prom, formal wear, party and bridal shop. We at Cornwall Square, look forward to this new addition to our specialty fashion category that will allow Cornwall, SDG and Akwesasne consumers to satisfy their evening, formal and bridal wear needs locally. Stay tuned for their store opening date later this fall.

Did you know that within the next 3 to 4 weeks, we at Cornwall Square will be able to announce the name of the new tenant moving next to Laura Secord on the main level? This national retailer takes possession of its space on July 2nd and anticipates opening for business prior to the end of August.

Did you know that the Cornwall Square Mall Cart is available or lease? Be it a new or existing retail concept that you are looking to kick start, the Cornwall Square Mall Cart may be the best venue for you. Call us at (613) 938-2118 for more info or email us at info@cornwallsquare.com.

SHOP CORNWALL, SHOP INDOORS, SHOP THE SQUARE