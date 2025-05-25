The month of April opened the door to imperative health care milestones happening in and around our Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry community.

I recently joined Minister Parsa and caucus colleagues in Ottawa for a groundbreaking of the Childrens’ Hospital of Eastern Ontario’s new Integrated Treatment Centre. This state-of-the-art health care facility will supply high-quality care for families with complex needs, close to home for our Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry community, as well as families in Eastern Ontario.

In addition, the Cornwall Community Hospital also received critical funding from the Ontario government to expand integral programs and services in the hospital.

The Cornwall Community Hospital is receiving over $136k to expand CT machine operating hours, connecting 555 more residents to scans. This will reduce wait times for diagnostic services and ensure efficient care is being delivered to patients. This funding is a part of a $23.7 million investment spread across various Ontario hospitals to ensure that they are delivering both convenient and accessible health care that Ontario is proudly known for.

The Cornwall Community Hospital will also receive $96k in new base funding to support their Assault and Sexual Abuse Program. The funding will be used to hire a clinical nurse team leader to strengthen the expertise of services for survivors to access in the community. This investment is part of a $9.4 million investment to enhance services for survivors across 14 existing Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centres in Ontario.

Through these paramount investments being made by our Ontario government, we are not only protecting Ontario, but protecting the residents of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry by ensuring our hospitals have the tools they need to supply connected, convenient to all.