Hello 2025, starting the year on a positive note, what Holiday?

Welcome to 2025.

Did you know that Cornwall Square starts the year 2025 with 2 new Food Hall tenants: Subway and Tasty Khana, getting ready to start construction on their new restaurants? In addition, the last remaining Food Hall restaurant space is under negotiations that hopefully will round out our food offering to customers with a currently missing “food group”. What a great way to start the year. The leasing team will focus on attracting merchandise categories that are currently not located at Cornwall Square such as footwear, giftware, fashion accessories, non-restaurant food uses, health and wellness related tenancies as well as office space users in order to start the mixed-use vision of Cornwall Square, reinforcing its position as “The place to Be” in Cornwall.

Did you know that Cornwall Square is a mere 10 days away from hosting its annual “WINTER BLOWOUT SALE”, this year from Saturday, January 18 to Sunday, January 26? Come and check out the bargains.

Did you know that planning for the 2025 Cornwall Square Christmas décor program has already begun? This will be phase 3 of the multi-year decor enhancement program. It is never too early to start as most of the production is done in-house.

Did you know that the most important resource for the management of Cornwall Square is “human resources” as the mall maintenance team run 24/7 in an effort to keep the mall clean and showing the best it can on a daily basis? The janitorial group works hard to keep the facility shiny and spotless, the maintenance group keeps equipment running and respond to our tenants’ needs throughout the day and the Food Hall attendants group make sure that the Food Hall is kept clean at all times, provides clean trays to the restaurants, monitors customer behavior in the Food Hall and provides assistance to the mall janitorial group at certain points during the day.

Did you know that it is no easy feat to get back on the speeding train after two weeks of R & R on a cruise ship in the Caribbean with THE Mrs? Oh well! someone has to do it …

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square.”