Hello Habitat! The summer season?  Joanne Laurin concert!

Did you know that HABITAT for HUMANITY opened their boutique store here at Cornwall Square this past Monday? For those of us used to the gigantic open warehouse format, this smaller version is more focused on specific product lines while continuing to offer great prices and a selection of eclectic items.

Did you know that the summer season is upon us at 10:42 this Friday evening (can someone remind Mother Nature!)? Summer’s arrival will be celebrated at Cornwall Square with a change in décor and the start of our Canada Day Week leading up to the July 1, 2025, celebration of Canada’s 158th birthday.

Did you know that the United Way Centraide of Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Committee promoting the “Over the Edge” fundraiser happening this September, will be holding “Over the Edge” awareness days here at Cornwall Square on specific dates in June (Thursday June 26) and July (Saturdays July 5th and 26th)? Committee members will be in front of the Food Hall informing customers about this fundraising event and how to get involved. If you like jumping off tall buildings and rappelling to terra-firma below or wish to support the cause, please do drop by Cornwall Square on those days and speak to the committee members.

Did you know that Crunchy Munchies, who operate inside the Arks Harvest market, will be holding its last event on Saturday, June 21 prior to taking a summer hiatus and returning in September? Time to stock up on your summer goodies! All calories-free of course, Right!

Did you know that Joanne Laurin will be returning to Cornwall Square on Saturday, June 28, from 1:30 to 2:30pm with her “Summer Concert”? One can expect Joanne’s performance to go beyond the stated time as her fans request encores, just as they have in the past.

Stay tuned, get ready, for the Cornwall Square 2025 Summer Sidewalk Sale, July 2 to July 13. Check out the deals!

