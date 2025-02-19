Here comes Subway, elevator abuse, kindness recognized

Did you know that behind the scenes construction has begun on the new Subway restaurant next to Tim Hortons? By behind the scenes I mean under the floor slab with the installation of the drainage system. This work, done at night, is not obvious to anyone but is a critical part of the infrastructure for the restaurant.

Did you know that last Monday morning, two delivery drivers from a certain frozen foods company decided to continue a their practice of abusing the mall’s freight elevator closure gate to the point of breaking the closure chain that enables the gate to function thus rendering the freight elevator inoperable and causing a lot of grief for all of the tenants on the upper level who rely on the freight elevator to get their inventory to their store? These 2 uncaring bozos did not give a damn about the damage that they inflicted upon the mall and its tenants. The freight elevator finally got repaired on Friday morning after 4 days of being out of service.

Did you know that last Wednesday, Tim Hortons faced a huge dilemma because of the mall freight elevator being out of service and their need to get a large order of supplies up to their restaurant? One option was to hand carry all 100+ pieces up the emergency stairs from the receiving area to the Food Hall which would have taken a couple of hours and involved a large amount of manual labor or, a second surprise option which involved the Urban Planet store allowing Tim Hortons to use their receiving dock to unload all of their supplies then to use the Urban Planet elevator to get all of the supplies to the upper level rear area of the Urban Planet store and then let the Tim Hortons delivery driver to take pallet loads of supplies and meander through the Urban Planet store out to the mall and then all the way to the Food Hall. This process was repeated several times. Kudos to the management and staff of Urban Planet for coming to the assistance of a fellow tenant ln need. Applause, Applause.

“Shop Cornwall, shop indoors, shop The Square!”