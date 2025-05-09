Hitting the Dance Floor at Aultsville Theatre!

It’s now May and that means dance season is in full swing at Aultsville Theatre! With Runway Dance Connection kicking things off May 9-11 with their first Cornwall event, we will see many familiar faces from local dance schools and many visitors to Cornwall! Much like a hockey tournament, dance competitions bring families to our city for the weekend where they get to take in Cornwall shops, restaurants and entertainment throughout their visit.

Local dance schools including MacCulloch’s School of Dancing, Beat Central Dance Company, Studio C Dance School and into June Powell School of Dance will all showcase talent at their upcoming end of season performances. It’s a special time of year for all of us at Aultsville Theatre as dancers and their families celebrate this season’s accomplishments. Over these 5 weekends, we will see hundreds of dancers show off their moves and we are proud to be a part of this great annual tradition for each of our local schools. Congratulations to all dancers on a great season!

As we wrap up the end of our 2024-2025 season this June, we will also welcome many local schools for graduations and convocation ceremonies including Ontario Hockey Academy, St. Lawrence College, L’École secondaire catholique La Citadelle, TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education and St. Lawrence Secondary School. We look forward to celebrating the 2025 graduating class from each of these schools and sharing these special moments with members of our community!

Looking ahead in the year, we have many concert announcements for the 2025-2026 season that have already been made and many more to announce over the coming weeks. Visit our website for more information: www.aultsvilletheatre.com or you can sign up for our newsletter for more info at info@aultsvilletheatre.com.