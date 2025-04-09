Hop on over to see Mega Bunny

Did you know that the “Mega Bunny“ is in the house? Katie Hope of Balloon Babes has done it again here at Cornwall Square. One must see it in person to appreciate the creativity and engineering that goes into this work of balloon art.

In addition to Mega Bunny, Katie has outdone her previous versions of the Cornwall Square Bunny Garden at the mall’s centre court on the main level. This year’s Bunny Garden will be home to the Cornwall Square Easter Bunny April 12, 13 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each of those days. There will be an opportunity to take some photos with the Easter Bunny within the garden setting.

In past years, the Easter Bunny has left his garden and ventured around the mall; he may just do it again this year. If so, give him a hug.

Did you know that the hair salon, here at Cornwall Square, relocated over the weekend, some 80 feet to the west of their current location on the main level under a new name, Styles (on hair) and opened for business April 8? Debbie and the rest of the stylists are eager to welcome everyone to their new digs.

Did you know that it appears Cornwall Square may soon be able to announce the upcoming arrival of some new tenants? Stay tuned. As soon as the ink dries, we will let you know who and best guess on when.

Did you know that April 12, Cloudmellows with their gourmet marshmallows will be located on the main level between Kool Kovers and Wireless Wave? Also, do not forget Crunchy Munchies with their freeze-dried confections who share a corner of Arks Harvest’s space.

Did you know that the Cornwall Motor Speedway drivers and their rides will return to Cornwall Square April 25, 26 and 27 to showcase their vehicles, two weeks before the speedway reopens for the 2025 season, its 56th?

