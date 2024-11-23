I am pleased to share some important news about our government’s efforts to ensure that every Ontarian, no matter where they live, has access to the care they need. We are leading the nation with close to 90% of Ontarians with access to a primary care physician but we know there is more to be done!

This month, I announced that our government is taking strong steps to address this shortage by expanding the Learn and Stay Grant to include family medicine. This program, which supports students in high-demand health-care fields, will now provide funding to eligible undergraduate students who commit to becoming family doctors and serving in the province of Ontario. Starting in 2026, we are investing an estimated $88 million over three years to support 1,360 students in their journey to becoming family doctors, ensuring they can graduate without the burden of tuition and other educational costs. In return, these students will practice in Ontario, providing essential care to patients across the province.

This initiative is part of our broader strategy to tackle the issue of primary care access in Ontario. By expanding the Learn and Stay Grant, we are taking meaningful action to train more family doctors, helping them stay in Ontario to practice and ensuring that they are available to serve communities like ours in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

In addition to this funding, we are implementing new legislative changes that will require Ontario’s medical schools to allocate 95 per cent of medical school seats to Ontario residents, with the remaining 5% reserved for students from other parts of Canada. This will help ensure that more doctors who train in Ontario will stay in Ontario, supporting the long-term health of our communities.

This is just the latest step in our ongoing efforts to ensure every Ontarian has access to high-quality primary care. By increasing the number of trained family doctors and prioritizing Ontario students for medical school seats, we are setting our province on a path to a healthier future.

I remain committed to addressing the needs of our community and ensuring that we have the health care we deserve, close to home.