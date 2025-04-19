I am ready to defend our community against Trump’s tariffs

I am grateful that your continued trust and support has allowed me to become your elected Member of Provincial Parliament once again for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

President Trump’s unjustified tariffs are already hurting businesses and workers on both sides of the border. Our government is laser focused on getting the U.S. to lift these harmful tariffs immediately and we hope to see cooler heads prevail as we work towards a renewed trade agreement that will support a stronger economy on both sides of the border. At the same time, we will do whatever it takes to protect Ontario workers, families and businesses – and I am standing right beside him to protect the people in our community.

As a small business owner myself, I know that every dollar counts.

Our government is investing $5 billion to support major industries and workers directly affected by the tariffs. We are also providing $10 billion in immediate cash flow through a six-month relief deferral of provincial business taxes so that your business can continue to thrive in these uncertain times.

Our government is also ensuring that employers and small businesses will benefit from up to $3 billion in tax and payroll premium relief.

But our support doesn’t stop there. In a time like this, it is more important than ever to buy local, Canadian made products. Our government removed American products from the LCBO, encouraging our bars, restaurants and residents to buy Canadian-made alcohol. We will also invest $120 million to support 18,000 eligible bars and restaurants across the province by increasing their LCBO wholesale discount from 10%to 15%.

We also ripped up the $100M contract with American tech company, Starlink, and reallocated that money right back to hardworking Ontarians.

As a border community, I know many in SDSG have concerns about how the tensions with the US will impact us personally. But our government is ready with targeted support through the Trade-Impacted Community Program. This allows us to invest up to $40 million to fight the impact of tariffs on communities like ours.

Under Premier Ford’s leadership, our government will not back down in the face of unjustified economic threat. We are constantly fighting for you, your families and your pay cheque.

I am honoured to begin my second term as your MPP. I will do whatever it takes to protect our incredible way of life in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.