It takes two to tango – and…

… AND to get somewhere efficiently, safely and in a satisfying manner.

Everyone realizes the importance of the pilot of an aircraft, whether it be a recreational aircraft, an airliner, or a military type. Hundreds of hours of basic aviation training, practice and supervised take-offs and landings must take place before the student can say, “I’m a pilot”. Before becoming a commercial or military PIC (Pilot in Command), many hours of supervised time in the right-hand seat must be accumulated.

Hey! What about the guy in the right-hand seat, or the ‘GIB’ (Guy In Back) of the fighter aircraft. One of his (or her) prime roles is that of navigator, the person who knows where you are, and will get you to where you’re supposed be going.

Few of you are likely to become pilots or navigators, but most of you will receive the necessary instruction and practice to become drivers. My beef is that preparing the occupants of a vehicle to become competent drivers and navigators of the highways and byways is being sorely neglected.

As a former Geography teacher and a driver who should be ‘assisted’ by the occupant in the right-hand seat, I realize that a driver’s education system does exist, but any navigator’s one is as real as UFOs, affordable housing or smoke that’s good for my health.

When I ask, “Where are we?”, “What’s our next turn?”, “What’s that lake over there?” or “Where does that river go?”, I usually get silence, hear a rustle of paper (a map – but unfortunately the wrong side of the map), or “I dunno!”, “How am I supposed to know?”

Next week I’ll be presenting the basic vocabulary and skills needed foreducation and training of would-be navigators: map, atlas, chart, scale, legend(a.k.a. ‘key’), orientation, map folding, interpretation, road categories (provincial, state, toll, county, township, municipal, seasonal) and conventions of road signs.