It’s the season of giving at Aultsville Theatre!

With the holidays upon us, there’s plenty of ways to celebrate the season and support Aultsville Theatre!

With gift giving season now upon us, and holiday shows on the calendar we are looking forward to helping our community give the gift of live entertainment this year! With both the Aultsville FilmFest and spring performances now on sale through our website, there are many options to explore and gift this holiday season. Tickets are available through the City of Cornwall Box Office for most shows, and through Seaway Valley Theatre Company directly for the upcoming All Shook Up performances.

Our signature fundraiser, the Aultsville FilmFest will bring the relaunch of film at Aultsville Theatre as we collaborate with the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) Film Circuit to offer independent films here in Cornwall. We hope that you will take the time to join us January 24-26th to celebrate this milestone for Aultsville Theatre. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and tickets are now on sale.

As the end of 2024 approaches, many have end-of-year charitable giving top of mind as well. Did you know that Aultsville Theatre is a registered charity? We rely on the support of our community as well as public and private foundations to keep Aultsville Theatre up-to-date and attracting clients to our community. Donations can be made through our website, by mail or over the phone by calling 613-932-1661 and 2024 tax receipts will be issued for all gifts over $20.00.

We hope you will consider supporting Aultsville Theatre in your end-of-year giving plans.

We wish our clients, patrons, and community a very happy holiday season and look forward to bringing top entertainment to Cornwall in 2025!