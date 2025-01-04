It’s ‘Year in Review’ time

January 4, 2025
Nick Wolochatiuk
Get out a pen, pencil or crayon to keep score. For each item you’ve had direct experience with, put a check mark:

•  Car windows had to be cranked up and down.

Garbage was put at the curb in a can, not in a garbage bag.

The sound of bottles clanking told you the milk has arrived.

Going to a cinema was a regular Saturday afternoon treat.

The church was full at every service.

You’ve changed a flat tire all by yourself.

Your mother baked bread every week.

A line of cars with headlights on meant a funeral cortege was passing.

Car windshields were straight, not curved.

You had a newspaper delivery route.

Your weather forecaster threw a piece of chalk up in the air when he was finished.

You watched the airliners being serviced from the terminal’s rooftop gallery.

The strap was used in school.

There were four foot-controlled items on the floor of a car.

 

DO YOU REMEMBER? – Rumble seat, lethal hood ornament, flat vertical windshield, wing window, external spare tire, running board, functional bumper, nil aerodynamics, ‘a-oo-gah’ horn… (Photo by Juliet Gill)

 

• Travelers’ cheques were used on trips.

Your bank passbook was hand-written.

There was no such thing as sliced bread.

Long distance calls were made only for dire emergencies.

Morris, Austin and VW ‘Bug’ were the only foreign cars on the road.

Locomotives huffed, puffed and spewed steam.

You had to plug in a block heater if you wanted your car to start in the winter.

You could get free maps and coffee mugs at the gas station.

You had to get straight home as soon as the street lights came on.

There was no such thing as Disneyland or Disneyworld.

•. People crossed oceans in liners, not cruise ships.

The holes in your jeans only appeared years after you bought them.

The only phone in the house hung on the wall.

If you crossed the ocean in a plane, it had four propellor engines.

To get aboard an airliner, you climbed up a flight of stairs.

You know what an opaque projector is.

• The airliner you flew in had a floor that tilted down to the rear.

The car you drove had four-on-the-floor.

Any light plane that flew over was yellow and was called a Piper Cub.

Your music came from black plastic discs with a small or large hole.

There was great night-time radio reception from stations in New York and Chicago.

If you had a wrist watch, it had three hands. 

Well, what’s your score? I got 100%. If you can add more items to my list, please send it to me at nuthilltoo@gmail.com.

