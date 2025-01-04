It’s ‘Year in Review’ time

Get out a pen, pencil or crayon to keep score. For each item you’ve had direct experience with, put a check mark:

• Car windows had to be cranked up and down.

• Garbage was put at the curb in a can, not in a garbage bag.

• The sound of bottles clanking told you the milk has arrived.

• Going to a cinema was a regular Saturday afternoon treat.

• The church was full at every service.

• You’ve changed a flat tire all by yourself.

• Your mother baked bread every week.

• A line of cars with headlights on meant a funeral cortege was passing.

• Car windshields were straight, not curved.

• You had a newspaper delivery route.

• Your weather forecaster threw a piece of chalk up in the air when he was finished.

• You watched the airliners being serviced from the terminal’s rooftop gallery.

• The strap was used in school.

• There were four foot-controlled items on the floor of a car.

• Travelers’ cheques were used on trips.

• Your bank passbook was hand-written.

• There was no such thing as sliced bread.

• Long distance calls were made only for dire emergencies.

• Morris, Austin and VW ‘Bug’ were the only foreign cars on the road.

• Locomotives huffed, puffed and spewed steam.

• You had to plug in a block heater if you wanted your car to start in the winter.

• You could get free maps and coffee mugs at the gas station.

• You had to get straight home as soon as the street lights came on.

• There was no such thing as Disneyland or Disneyworld.

•. People crossed oceans in liners, not cruise ships.

• The holes in your jeans only appeared years after you bought them.

• The only phone in the house hung on the wall.

• If you crossed the ocean in a plane, it had four propellor engines.

• To get aboard an airliner, you climbed up a flight of stairs.

• You know what an opaque projector is.

• The airliner you flew in had a floor that tilted down to the rear.

• The car you drove had four-on-the-floor.

• Any light plane that flew over was yellow and was called a Piper Cub.

• Your music came from black plastic discs with a small or large hole.

• There was great night-time radio reception from stations in New York and Chicago.

• If you had a wrist watch, it had three hands.

Well, what’s your score? I got 100%. If you can add more items to my list, please send it to me at nuthilltoo@gmail.com.